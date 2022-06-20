Commonwealth Games Captains Confirmed

Carly McNaul and Aidan Walsh will co-captain the 13-strong team of boxers to contest the Commonwealth Games for Northern Ireland later this summer.

TheBelfast duo, along with Michaela Walsh, are 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallists and the most experienced members of the squad. Walsh is also a reigning Olympic bronze medallist, while McNaul, and Olympian Michaela Walsh, are both World Ranked No. 5 in their respective weight categories.

Boxing is Northern Ireland’s most successful sport at the Commonwealths with 61 medals, including 13 golds, 19 silvers and 29 bronze medals bronze.

In preparation, the squad has already taken part in a training camp in Italy, with the National Team, and contested strongly at the Eindhoven Box Cup in early June. They won Team of the Tournament and Best Female Boxer awards at the Eindhoven Box Cup, coming home with 5 gold medals, 1 silver and three bronze.

Carly McNaul won Female Boxer of the Tournament following three bouts, including her final against Portugal’s Rita Soares. Carly claimed a 5-0 win, and gold.

There were also golds for 70kg Eireann Nugent, 57kg Jude Gallagher, and 60kg Paul Loonam. Nicole Meli, contesting at 54kg, comes home with silver. Damian Sullivan, John Boyd and Jake Tucker won bronze.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games take place in Birmingham from July 28th to August 8th.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC: Team Co-Captain.

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC: Team Co-Captain

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

92+kg Damien Sullivan, Emerald BC