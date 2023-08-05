Common Goal- Conor Quinn Secures First Title Shot

Conor Quinn’s reward for Feile Fight night victory is a first title shot.

Not long after he had his hand raised after defeating Bryan Castro in the Falls Park it was confirmed Belfast’s latest wee man will box for the vacant Commonwealth silver title on October 14.

The Mark Dunlop-managed fighter will fight Scotland’s Chris Liddell [5-1]for the silver rainbow strap on top of an MHD bill at the Girdwood Community Hub.

30-year-old Liddell, whose last win also came against tough Nicugarian Castro, turned over in 2014 but fell away from the game after defeat to Rammy Nasa, a fighter who retired undefeated in 2017, in just his second fight.

The Bellshill native returned to the squared circle last year and has put four wins together since. Alongside Darwin Martinez he will be one of the best ‘The Magnificent’ has signed to face.

The Commonwealth silver title is not to be mixed up with the Commonwealth strap, although victory for the ‘silver’ strap, should provide passage to the Commonwealth crown, which is vacant at flyweight at present.

The Commonwealth silver title was only introduced in May of this year and has yet to be contested at flyweight, so victory on home soil on October 14 would make Quinn [7(4)-0-1] it’s first-ever winner.

Photo Credit Mark Mead.