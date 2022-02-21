Common Goal – Clepson de Santos targets big summer tournament

Straight after his securing success at the Irish U22 Championships, Holy Trinity’s Clepson de Santos set his sights on Commonwealth Games honours.

Bantamweight De Santos produced an excellent display to defeat Cian O’Toole in the national final earlier this month, is now in the frame for European U22 selection, and has put the summer’s Commonwealth Games on his radar.

“I’m trying to get selected to go to the Commonwealth Games,” de Santos told Irish-boxing.com after his win.

“That’s what the next goal is!”

Reflecting on his final victory and the performance he said: “I took some silly shots but all the training for the past few months has paid off. I’m happy with my performance but improving as always”

“It feels brilliant to win the title. I haven’t been in the ring in 2 years, so it feels good to get the ring rust off and get back in there and winning.”