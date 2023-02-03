Coming Home – Dennis Hogan to make Irish debut on Katie Taylor card

Katie Taylor won’t be the only Irish fighter coming home on May 20.

Irish-boxing.com can confirm Dennis Hogan will fight in Ireland for the first time after securing a slot on the Irish Icon’s undercard.

‘The Hurricane’ will make the first defence of his recently acquired IBO light middleweight world title on what promises to be a special night at the 3Arena.

Hogan’s manager Steve Scanlan refused to confirm who the Kildare fighter will fight on the first confirmed Taylor homecoming undercard but did reveal Hogan will fight in Ireland for the first time since his vest wearing days over a decade ago.

However, he previously revealed they had held positive talks with JJ Metcalfe and considering the Liverpudlian is ranked by the IBO and is a Matchroom fighter, he would represent a good guess.

The vast majority of Hogan’s fights since he debuted against Marlon Toby on April’s fools day in 2011 have taken place in Australia. There have been world title challenges in Germany, Mexico and America over the years but Hogan has never brought his work home.

The fighter first mentioned the idea of fighting in Ireland to Irish-boxing.com back in 2014 but the chance has never arisen. Former promoters DDP did have 3Arena plans for the 36-year-old if he beat Jaime Mungia to become WBC world champion but he was robbed in Mexico. There was also talk of a fight with Spike O’Sullivan somewhere in Ireland in recent years but that never came to fruition.

Hogan is now finally on his way home and returns in style on the same card as Irish sporting legend Katie Taylor.