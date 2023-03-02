Coming Home – Connor Coyle has an Irish return lined up

Connor Coyle [18(8)-0] is the latest homeward-bound Irish fighter.

If the Derry middleweight gets through an April 29th defence of his NABA title in St Petersburg, Florida on April 29th he will fight in Ireland for the first time in six years.

‘The Kid’ looks likely to be one of the main benefactors of the link-up between Fire Fist Promotions and Conlan Boxing and looks set to fight in Belfast for the first time coming summer.

In a press release confirming they will co-promote three shows with Conlan Boxing and that their man Yamaguchi Falcão [24(10)-1-1] will fight PadraigMcCrory [18(9)-0], Fire Fist also shared the short-term plan for Coyle.

“NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle,18-0 (8 KO’s), will fight in Ireland for the first time in six years when he battles an opponent to be named in a ten-round contest. The Derry native, who is the WBA’s fourth-ranked middleweight, will first defend his title April 29 in St. Petersburg, FL.”

It’s believed McCrory versus Falcão potential world title eliminator will play on the proposed May 27 Michael Conlan– Luis Alberto Lopez fight card in Belfast, suggesting Coyle’s first fight in Belfast.

The 32-year-old last fought in Ireland when he defeated Miguel Aguilar over four rounds at the National Stadium in 2017.