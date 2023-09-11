Comeback is Still On – Luke Keeler Expects to Fight in October

The comeback is delayed not dead, thats the message from Luke Keeler after a setback last weekend.

‘Coolhand’ was due to fight for the first time in over three years and since his WBO world title reverse to Demetrius Andrade in the RDS on September 16.

What would have been the Ballyfermot man’s first fight in Dublin since he defeated Darren Cruise to claim the Irish middleweight title, fell through as the whole show crumbled a week out from the first bell.

It was gutting for Keeler and the host of other fighters on the bill, but the Pete Taylor-trained former world champion is staying positive.

He assures his comeback is still on the cards. In fact, he hints it may only have been pushed back a matter of weeks.

The popular Dublin middle is already back in training and expects an October date to be confirmed very shortly.

Speaking online he said: “Gutted that my comeback fight was delayed but fight date to be announced soon for October, back to camp tomorrow and I’ll be in better shape. Thanks again to my sponsors for backing my return and to everyone who bought tickets, refunds are available from ticketmaster Monday. Small bump on the road but I’ll get there still some big nights ahead.”