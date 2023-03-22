Comeback 2.0 – Dominic Donegan soldiers on

Dominic Donegan has targeted comeback 2.0.

The Cavan fighter knows every twist and turn of the comeback trail having bounced back from four defeats and a draw in five fights to become a British Boxing Board of Control Celtic title challenger.

Indeed, he came close to securing a European ranking and a career-changing strap when he fought Ben McGivern in Glasgow recently.

However, the Scot, who challenged Jamie Morrissey for the BUI Celtic title, managed to get a win over Irish opposition this time around to register the biggest win of his career.

Still, Irish fight followers were more interested in how the defeat would affect ‘The Bomb’, wondering whether or not he would consider stepping away.

The IGB boxer did ponder his future and elected to fight on, targeting a McGivern re-run.

“I have sat back and taken a few phone calls and listened to a lot of people’s opinions. I take what everyone said on board. In my opinion, I am still young I still have loads to offer in this sport,” Donegan said online.

“The hard part of boxing is it’s full of highs and lows but it’s the people who stand in your corner through both that count,” he adds before bringing up a repeat.

“A rematch with Ben would be fair but unfortunately, I can’t make that decision it’s in the power of the champ, Ben. If he does decide to go with a rematch, we are ready. If not, I will take my break and set new goals and targets. The easy option is to give up and I am very excited to see what Ian has in store for me. You will see me back in the ring by the end of the year.”