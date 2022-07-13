‘Come on McCormack! Let’s f*ck each other up’ – Craig McCarthy Calls for Irish Title Fight

Thinking about an Irish middleweight title fight with Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0)] is orgasmic for Craig McCarthy [8(1)-1(1)-1].

Returning from a bad leg break to win the green strap against a Limerick man in Waterford isn’t quite better than sex but looks like it could simulate it for the very popular southpaw.

‘Built 2 Last’ also believes the match-up would bring pleasure to plenty of fight fans across the country and claims it would be huge in his native county.

Indeed, the 35-year-old who drew with Chris Blaney in a December 2019 title fight, says the fight would be a Deise sell out.

“I’d absolutely only love to fight G Train for the Irish title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It would be a massive sell-out. It would be a special fight for fight fans. It would be all-out action from two tough come forward southpaws. Come on McCormack let’s f*ck each other up,” he continues getting more excited.

“The obvious place to have it is in Waterford, bring Ring Kings back with a massive bang. We could create history for Waterford once again.”

McCarthy has always been vocal about wanting to become Irish champion and how special that would be for him. However, the circumstances surrounding the last few months would make a green strap win all the sweeter.

The Waterford man broke his legs in two places when he last fought and has undergone intense recovery. He suggests that pain would only add to the pleasure of becoming Irish champion in his home town.

“Just imagine coming back from serious injuries, the kind that finishes most pro footballers’ careers, to then fight for and win the Irish strap in your hometown with all the amazing legendary Waterford fight fans screaming for you. Man, I just blew my load there imagining that,” he continues with a laugh. “If we got it done for this year it would be like winning the lotto for me. It would be f*cking massive for me and everyone in Waterford.”

Having defeated Dominic Donegan to win the BUI Celtic title at middleweight McCormack is Irish title pole. It appears there is no way to the strap but through him and a number of fighters have thrown their hat in the ring.

However, rumour suggests the BUI like the idea of Donnegan, who McCormack just defeated, and McCarthy fighting for the BUI Celtic title with the winner trading leather with the Limerick man in an Irish title fight.

The Niel Power guided fighter, whose last fight was a Sky Sports broadcast stoppage defeat to Bradley Rea, would prefer to jump straight in with his Munster counterpart for the biggest middleweight prize in Irish boxing.

“I think I’ve definitely earned it and I’m also defying odds with my leg. The two bones have healed very quickly. The surgeon in the hospital are happy with my recovery. I snapped my ankle bone in half and snapped the fibula bone away from the shin bone. I also completely tore the ligaments and tendons from the bone. It’s just taken time for all the ligament damage to heal. It would be more than enough to turn most fighters away from pro boxing but I believe in myself. I also believe coming back from this massive disaster and not wanting warm-up fights shows we deserve to have the Irish title shot.”