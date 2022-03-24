Colm Murphy calls for domestic dust ups

Colm Murphy [2(1)-0] knows all too well what a good domestic rivalry can do for your career.

‘The Posh Boy’ became something of a name in the amateur ranks due to his nigh-on legendary clashes with JP Hale.

Their second Ulster final meeting proved particularly special, winning the Irish Boxing Award’s Fight of the Year in 2020, earning both more fans and Murphy, in particular, a reputation as a fighter that would be fun to watch in the pro ranks.

So it’s no surprise the unique character and extremely welcome addition to the pro ranks is open to all Irish meetings in the paid game.

Considering Hale is a mate as well as a rival it’s also not surprising the 22-year-old isn’t smack talk or bad blood keen and can push for domestic action in the politest possible fashion.

“I feel like domestic dust ups would really entertain and bring my fans along and more fans,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel like people in Ireland should fight each other, just keep it clean, be nice but fight. We are one of the best fighting countries, so if we fight each other that’s only going to bring each other on and that leads to us winning titles such as British titles.

“If you’re competing at your natural weight class just get it on.”

Murphy was speaking after recording his second pro win and his first inside the distance since turning over. The Dee Walsh trained super featherweight took out Sam Melville in front of strong support and claimed he will be ready to build on the win whenever called upon.

The Belfast prospect is likely to fight again in May and is hoping for a step up but manager Mark Dunlop will most likely allow him a few more learning fights before any serious jump up the ladder.

“I’m ready to go whenever, I’m fit as f*ck year round and these small shows here really build you on your pro journey. Hopefully, Mark believes I’m ready for TV now but I’ll leave that up to him.

“I’m always up for a challenge and a scrap when challenges arise I feel that’s when I rise but I’m with Mark and he has it all in his head he knows what he is doing and Dee has confidence in me, so I’m looking forward to seeing whats next.”

Photo Credit Caelan Conway Belfast Boxers