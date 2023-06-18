Club Coaches honoured at European Games Team reception

Ahead of their departure on Tuesday, the Team Ireland European Games Team and the High-Performance Unit have paid tribute to the clubs and club coaches of boxers selected by the Olympic Federation of Ireland to contest the Games and vie for a place in Paris 2024.

At a special reception in Dublin this evening, clubs and families were addressed by Head Coach Zauri Antia and Interim High-Performance Director, Tricia Heberle. Every club coach, 11 in all, was presented with a certificate of recognition, marking the occasion of the selection of their boxer to contest for Team Ireland at these Games. The event recognised and honoured the pivotal and ongoing contribution club coaches make to High-Performance boxers, and also gave families the first opportunity to see the team in their Team Ireland kit.

The team departs for Poland on Tuesday; the draw takes place on Thursday, and boxing begins this Friday. A total of 44 places at Paris 2024 are available at these Games. In all weights excepting 75kg, 51kg and 92kg, a semi-final finish will win qualification. In these three weights, a finals finish is required.

Team Ireland

50kg Daina Moorehouse; Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Paris Scholar, Moorehouse, is emerging in to the Elite ranks following a glittering underage career, which included European Youth & Junior golds. She holds multiple Irish titles. Most recently won silver at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix, boxing for Team Ireland

54kg Jennifer Lehane, Asbourne, Co. Meath

Lehane is a teacher who took a career break to focus, full time, on her Olympic dream. Jenny, of Dublin City University BC, is a former Irish Elite champion at 57kg and the 2022 Usti nad Labem Grand Prix gold medalist.

57kg Michaela Walsh, Belfast, Co. Antrim

Walsh is Tokyo Olympian, the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and the 2022 European Bronze medalist. A member of Emerald BC, she is the 2023 Usti na Labem champion. She is zero-ing in on becoming a double Olympian.

60kg Kellie Harrington, Dublin

Harrington is the reigning lightweight Olympic Champion and, in the last 12 months, has added a European title, and golds at Strandja and Usti to her impressive list of achievements. Kellie has her sights set on Paris.

66kg Amy Broadhurst, Dundalk, Co. Louth

Braodhurst is a World Champion at 63kg, the reigning lightweight Commonwealth Games champion, and the 2022 European champion at 66kg. This year, she’s focused on her Olympic dream with gold at the 74th Strandja International Tournament.

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea Co. Roscommon

O’Rourke, who boxes out of Olympic BC, Galway, is a Tokyo Olympian who became a double European medalist in 2022.

51kg Sean Mari, Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin

Mari is of Monkstown BC, Dublin, and is the reigning Elite champion, as well as a World Military Games bronze medalist, a European Championship quarter finalists, and 2022 Hajrulahovic Memorial champion

57kg Jude Gallagher, Newtownstewart Co Tyrone

Gallagher, of Two Castles ABC, is the current Commonwealth Games champion at the weight, and a 2018 World Youth Championship bronze medallist.

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sligo, Co. Sligo

Clancy is Ireland’s 2023 Elite champion. He is of Sean McDermott BC, and in May, won gold at the Usti nad Labem Grand Prix. He is the 2022 Hajrulahovic Memorial champion, and 2022 Nicolae Linca Golden Belt Tournament quarter finalist.

71kg Dean Walsh, Wexford, Co. Wexford,

Walsh, of St. Joseph’s/St. Ibar’s, is a 5-time Irish Elite champion across two weights. He is also a European bronze medalist. Dean was a quarter finalists at this year’s Usti nad Labem Grand Prix and 74th Strandja International Tournament.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Ballybeg, Waterford.

Cassidy, of Saviours Crystal BC, is the reigning Elite champion, this year’s Usti nad Labem Grand Prix Champion, and a previous Men’s World Championship quarter finalist. He also claimed bronze at this year’s 74th Strandja International Tournament.

92kg Jack Marley, Sallynoggin, Co. Dublin

Marley, who is Sean’s clubmate at Monkstown BC, is a European U22 champion and reigning Irish Elite champ, He also came home from May’s Usti nad Labem Grand Prix with gold.

Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “This is an exceptional team with enormous potential. Their preparations in training camps and competitions this year have been excellent and I have great faith in every member of the team to perform to the very best of their ability at the European Games, up-holding Boxing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport”