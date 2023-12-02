Classy Lewis Crocker beats Brave Tyrone McKenna in Battle of Belfast

Lewis Crocker is the welterweight king of Belfast.

‘The Croc’ won the most eagerly anticipated all-Belfast fight in 40 years and since Hugh Russell and Davy Larmour fought twice in 1982.

Crocker was strong, spiteful and even stylish in a breakout win.

He applied educated pressure from the first to the last bell, throwing serious bombs over 10 rounds. It was the kind of display that cemented his status as a fighter with world-level potential and could be the moment that changed the aggressively entertaining fighter’s career.

However, while there was so much to admire in new star Crocker’s performance, McKenna exited the ring with his reputation enhanced.

The 33-year-old showed trademark guts, desire, and bravery over 10 rounds. He also had a world-class chin to match what looks like potentially world-class Crocker power.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Tyrone McKenna v Lewis Crocker, WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The win should see Crocker emerge as a Belfast name and could even earn him Matchroom favour. In terms of McKenna rumour suggests it may be the last time we see him under major boxing spotlight. If that is the case he ends as he started putting the fans first and entertaining.

