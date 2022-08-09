Clash of Cavan made for TV card

The Clash of Cavan is the first undercard fight confirmed for the undercard of Eric Donovan’s EU title fight.

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-3(0)-1] and Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)] is the first of six undercard fights to be officially confirmed, meaning there will be all Irish action on the tv show.

‘The Bomb’ and ‘The Butcher’ have been linked for years and a fight between the pair was mentioned as soon as both had professional wins under their belt.

It was one that was left to simmer and build but developed into one of many ‘one that got away’ domestic fights.

However, it’s now been made and made for a big show. The county men will clash live on TG4 on the undercard of Eric Donovan’s EBU EU featherweight title fight with Khalil El Hadri on September 24.

It’s a from left-field fight move considering Duffy hasn’t been overly active of late, having one fight in since the summer of 2019, while Donegan’s form has dipped to a degree, suffering three defeats in his last four – although he gave a great account of himself in a clash with Graham McCormack at the same venue earlier this year.

However, the all Cavan element, and the fact there have been words shared previously, will mean there will be a degree of excitement about the derby.

Mark Dunlop also has Owen O’Neill and Eddie Treacy at the weight and both could be interested in the winner or possibly fighting each other.

Tommy McCarthy is the other confirmed fighter on the bill, an opponent has yet to be confirmed for the former European cruiserweight champion.