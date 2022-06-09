Civic reception – Ryan returns on July card

Paul Ryan [4(2)-0] will make it three fights in six months when after securing a July fight date.

The Dublin light middleweight prospect trades leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent in England on July 30.

The 23-year-old fights at the Civic Hall in Grays Essex where he will look to improve to it 5-0.

The all-of-a-sudden-busy prospect went into his last fight on the back of two first-round knockouts. Ryan blasted out Spaniard Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with positive Irish previous, inside a minute at the Ulster Hall last November and followed that up by walking through CJ Wood as recently as February.

It looked like the impressive streak would continue when he dropped Gabor Gorbics, a man who took Hassan N’Dam, Aaron McKenna and Spike O’Sullivan the distance, in the first round of their six rounder.

However, the teak tough Hungarian survived the early pressure, saw the final bell and denied Ryan, a European underage medal winner, a massive statement win.

The Pete Taylor trained talent is determined to progress quickly and thus will be hoping for a similar level fight on the Lee Eaton show.