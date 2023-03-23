Cinderella Man is going to the ball – Padraig McCrory closes in on World title shot

Irish boxing’s latest ‘Cinderella Man’ is within touching distance of making it to the ball.

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0]could complete the transformation from small hall fighter to world title challenger with victory on the massive Michael Conlan versus Luis Alberto Lopez card in Belfast on May 27.

The super middleweight’s fairy godmother in this case, Jamie Conlan revealed the working-class hero will have a WBA world title eliminator on the world title undercard.

Offers have been made to WBA-approved opponents – one of which Irish-boxing.com understands is Mark Hefferon – and if one is accepted, McCrory will basically compete in a world title semi-final early this summer.

The 34-year-old had initially agreed to fight Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao on the Lopez-Conlan card, with the winner expected to get a shot at WBA world champion David Morrell.

The Brazilian, who his guided by the people that manage Connor Coyle, skipped the queue and will challenge the Cuban world title holder next, but McCrory’s number could be called straight after.

“We were done, all agreed with Yamaguchi Falcao for this card, but looks like he’s got the WBA world title challenge against David Morrell on April 22,” Conlan Boxing’s CEO told Irish-boxing.com.

“We are speaking to two or three different fighters at the moment who we are trying to lock in for May 27. He is very close we’ve got assurances that if Pody comes through a tough enough test and a fight that moves the needle he will be next in line. It could be Morrell and Pody by the end of the year.”

Anthony Cacace was also confirmed on the card and is praying for a ‘big fight’, while Irish fight fans will be hoping Pierce O’Leary and Willo Flood take the other Queensberry slots.

Kurt Walker, and Kieran Molloy will take the Top Rank undercard slots, with Tyrone McKenna, Fearghus Quinn, Conor Quinn and Connor Coyle all likely to appear.