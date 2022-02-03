Cian Doyle targets 2022 Irish Title Win

Cian Doyle [1-0] believes he will be Irish title ready before the year is out.

The young Crumlin talent punched for pay for the first time on Celtic Clash 12 in Belfast last year and looks a welcome addition to the paid ranks.

The Phil Sutcliffe trained Dub hasn’t been out since and is waiting for an official date but believes he will have banked enough rounds to become Irish title eligible and enough experience to be Irish title worthy before the year is out.

Most likely inspired by seeing stablemate Robbie Burke in all Irish action in just his fourth fight, Doyle doesn’t see the issue with a domestic title fight four fights in.

“I think I can do well, I know I’m definitely capable of winning Irish titles,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“My short-term goal would be an Irish title then push on from there and see how far I can go. Not everyone’s gonna be a world champion like everyone says but I just wanna give it a go and see how far I can go.

“I’ll definitely be ready to fight for an Irish title by the end of this year if I get 2 or 3 fights [in beforehand].”

With the current climate and with Celtic Clash 13 being postponed for a second time, getting three fights a year may prove difficult, something which the new to the game pro already seems to understand.

“It’s not as simple as that, things happen, shows get cancelled. I’ll hopefully get 3 or 4 fights this year, that would be unreal,” he adds before revealing why he turned over so young.

“Hanging around, that’s all you’re really doing in the amateurs. You’re waiting around for one or two tournaments a year max and I just wasn’t into that.

“I wanna give the pro game a go, I don’t wanna just wait for the Elites once a year or the Under-22’s.”

Watch the full interview with Doyle bellow: