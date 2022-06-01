Cian Doyle set for Summer Brawl

Cian Doyle [2-0] adds Dublin interest to an increasingly interesting Summer Brawl card.

The Crumlin BC graduate will fight for just the third time as a pro when he steps through the ropes later this month.

The 21-year-old will trade leather with a yet to be confirmed opponent on the MHD and IGB promoted Europa Hotel hosted fight night.

It will be an opportunity for Doyle to fight on the same card as Ruadhan Farrell, a fighter he has been linked to – and a good performance may just generate fan interest in that domestic clash.

Doyle was last seen in the ring defeating Steven Maguire in Scotland, he will be happy to be back out again and to be fighting closer to home.

Also on the card will be an eagerly anticipated middleweight fight between Cavan’s Dominic Donegan and Limerick’s Graham McCormack. Popular Belfast fighter Colm Murphy will also compete, the ever-exciting Owen O’Neill makes his return and one half of the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year Jamie Morrissey fights for the third time in his career.