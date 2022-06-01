Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Cian Doyle set for Summer Brawl

Jonny Stapleton

Cian Doyle [2-0] adds Dublin interest to an increasingly interesting Summer Brawl card.

The Crumlin BC graduate will fight for just the third time as a pro when he steps through the ropes later this month.

The 21-year-old will trade leather with a yet to be confirmed opponent on the MHD and IGB promoted Europa Hotel hosted fight night.

It will be an opportunity for Doyle to fight on the same card as Ruadhan Farrell, a fighter he has been linked to – and a good performance may just generate fan interest in that domestic clash.

Doyle was last seen in the ring defeating Steven Maguire in Scotland, he will be happy to be back out again and to be fighting closer to home.

Also on the card will be an eagerly anticipated middleweight fight between Cavan’s Dominic Donegan and Limerick’s Graham McCormack. Popular Belfast fighter Colm Murphy will also compete, the ever-exciting Owen O’Neill makes his return and one half of the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year Jamie Morrissey fights for the third time in his career.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

‘He doesn’t want to fight’ – Agyarko accusses stablemate Heaney of deflecting

Jonny Stapleton

Barry Barnes happy with debut victory after game plan went “out the window in the first round”

irishboxing

Mick Conlan confident he can show Cunningham improvements on Garden return

Joe O'Neill