Cian Doyle ‘hoping for a good test’ in Glasgow

Cian Doyle [1-0] hopes he gets the chance to answer some tough questions in Glasgow tomorrow night.

The young Crumlin prospect fights for the second time in his career on the same Crown Plaza Hotel Glasgow hosted Probellum show as debutant Cheyanne O’Neill.

Doyle doesn’t want a gimme’ win and is hoping his opponent Steven Maguire [2(1)-26(6)-1] challenges him so he can learn while showing off his capabilities.

“I’m hoping for a good test this fight,” Doyle told Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully he comes forward, pushes me, and gives me a good challenge,” he adds before revealing he doesn’t fear a test.

“I’ll definitely be more than ready for what he has to bring.”

Doyle looked more than capable when he debuted successfully on Celtic Clash 12, although he never got out of second gear when outpointing Luke Fash.

The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter suggests he may look to move through the gears this time around and certainly wants to be a bit more spiteful.

“I haven’t really got any predictions but il definitely put on a good solid performance and il look to sit down on my shots a bit more. It’s nice to get the rounds in but if I see I can stop him, I will.”

Reflecting on his debut win he adds: “I’ve learnt a good bit from it. The whole pro atmosphere is a little bit different to the amateurs but I thought I coped with me debut well and I’m hopping to do more of the same on Friday.”

The young prospect’s pro bow came as recently as October but he has been itching to get back out since. Indeed, he has cut somewhat a frustrated figure having seen a number of fight dates fall through.

As a result, he goes into action in Scotland full of the joys of Spring.

“I’m buzzing to be back out on Friday and it’s on a good card so I’m looking forward to it. It’s been very frustrating because I’m training hard all the time, so it was like I was getting nothing out of it. I had a good few dates fall through I was meant to be boxing in November the month after I made my debut then I was meant to be boxing in February, so it was very frustrating. It’s always nice to have a date for a fight to aim for and I’m glad I’m boxing on Friday.”