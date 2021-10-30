‘Christmas Special’ – Date and Venue CONFIRMED for Katie Taylor’s Next Fight

Matchroom tonight confirmed the where and when of Katie Taylor’s next fight.

The undisputed lightweight world champion will put her belts on the line in Liverpool on December 11.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed but the Bray fighter co-feature alongside Conor Benn in the English city.

Eddie Hearn had hinted as much earlier this week and official confirmation came during a Matchroom card Thomas Carty secured victory on tonight.

Taylor will most likely defend against one of her mandatories at the Olympia Theatre on December 11.

The fight takes place in recent Taylor opponent Nathasa Jonas‘ home town but Irish-boxing.com understands ‘Ms. GB’ has turned down the chance to repeat the May classic.

The pre-Christmas clash will also potentially be a prelude to a massive spring showdown with Amanda Serrano.

Hearn recently revealed positive talks have taken place with the seven-weight world champions team and he is hoping the New York based Puerto Rican will finally fight Taylor [19(6)-0] in April.

Indeed, after ‘good chats’ with Most Valuable Promotions, the promoter has provisionally booked Madison Square Garden for April – and so big is the fight that Hearn plans to bring it to the big room, not the Theatre.

“I had good chats with Nakisa [Bidarian] and Jake Paul and those guys at Most Valuable [Promotions],” Hearn explained on the Boxing with Chris Mannix Podcast.

“They appear to wanna make that fight — so do we. We’ve already spoken to The Garden about doing that fight in April. I think we can do it,” he adds before revealing he wants to make a big room big statement.

“But why go in the small room? I mean, one thing’s for sure – that small room sells out real fast for that fight, right? So, if we want to make a statement for women’s boxing, you’ve got the powerhouse of Matchroom, you’ve got the powerhouse of Jake Paul, you’ve got the powerhouse of two of the great female pound-for-pound fighters of all time. Let’s roll the dice.”

Taylor has fought twice already in 2021 defeating former Olympic rival Jonas in another highly entertaining clash in May and outpointing American Jennifer Han in September.