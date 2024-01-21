Chris Eubank Jr Next – Aaron McKenna drops big name after latest win

Aaron McKenna called out Chris Eubank Jr after registering the first Irish win of the 2024 in Liverpool last night.

‘The Silencer’ silenced vocal late replacement Mickey Ellison on the undercard of Nathasa Jonas and Mikaela Mayer’s exciting welterweight world title bout, stopping the Brit within six at the Echo Arena.

Speaking after, McKenna had no hesitation in calling out Chris Eubank Jr. The 24-year-old suggested as both fighters are ‘avoided’ it makes sense they fight.

The Monaghan middle is confident he would defeat the experienced British name, who holds a win over Spike O’Sullivan and JJ McDonagh, and add his name to Steve Collins to the list of Irish fighters with wins over Eubanks.

McKenna told Sky Sports: “It’s very hard for me to get matched so I think I need to get the top fights now. I think I’m the most avoided middleweight in the world, and a fighter who’s avoided as he says, Chris Eubank Jnr, if he’s struggling to get a fight I’ll step up.

“I’ll skip straight to the world level and repeat history. His father went over to Ireland and got beaten by an Irishman. Let’s recreate history.”

McKenna was speaking after stopping Ellison, who was a more than respectable late replacement for Linus Udofia. The younger of the two boxing McKenna’s broke down the English fighter and forced the referee to step in, in the sixth.

McKenna’s brother Stevie, has previously called out the son of another Steve Collins victim. The welterweight has sought a fight with Nigel Benn’s son Conor Benn.