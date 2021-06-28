Chris Eubank Jr could hijack Jason Quigley’s Demetrius Andrade plans

Chris Eubank Jr could beat Jason Quigley to a shot at WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade.

Eubank’s new promoter Kalle Sauerland confirmed the English fighter is already in talks to fight the title holding American.

Quigley called out the WBO middleweight world champion after his DAZN broadcast win over Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas in late May.

The champion, who holds a win over Dublin’s Luke Keeler, responded by telling Irish-boxing.com that the Andy Lee trained fighter would appeal if he couldn’t secure a big name before talking positively about the clash online.

‘Boo Boo’ may just have found that ‘bigger’ name and a more lucrative dance partner as he has opened talks with the former Spike O’Sullivan foe.

“We’re in talks with Andrade’s people so we’re discussing that with Eddie right now,” the Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman revealed.

“We’re also in talks with ‘Triple G’s’ people and everything is looking positive.

“If you looked at it I’d want to go Andrade this year and ‘Triple G’ at Wembley Stadium next summer. That would be the ticket and a fight that fills any stadiums

“It’s a massive, massive fight and it opens it up. It’s a fight that’s not only being talked about but I can tell you in our contract it’s contracted already.

“On our side the numbers are in and the fight’s done. With Eddie [Hearn] we’ve obviously done 40, 50, 60 shows together over the last 10 years, so that’s not hard to do as well.”

The fight is just in the talks stage so Quigley still has a chance and is in the running. No doubt he has other options and a plan that doesn’t involve Andrade.

Indeed, fellow Golden Boy promoted middleweight Jaime Munguia is another Quigley has mentioned as a possible foe and is certainly a fight that could move the Donegal favourite closer to a world title shot.