‘Chosen One’ Chose Wrong – Lee points out Berlanga’s Mistake

Edgar Berlanga [20(16)-0] has bitten off more than he can chew and will have his words rammed down his throat in the Big Apple tonight, suggests Andy Lee.

The former middleweight champion is confident his charge, Jason Quigley [24(14)-2(2)] will upset outspoken ‘Chosen One’ on top of Matchroom’s big DAZN broadcast card on Saturday night.

Limerick’s Lee claims he has asked all manner of questions of the Donegal man throughout their camp in Dublin and has gotten the answers he requires. As a result, the school of Kronk graduate is sure the Irish fighter will become the first to defeat the undefeated Berlanga and prove his greatness in the process.

“He has proven his desire,” Lee said. “I have pushed him hard and he has never failed me once. This is the right time for Jason Quigley to fulfil the potential and show the world how great he is.

“Saturday night is a step too far for Edgar,” Lee said. “He’s a good young fighter, strong and aggressive. I think to fight Jason at this stage of his development is a mistake.”

Lee, who will man the 32-year-old’s corner after sorting his visa issues, believes a win over such a name and under the bright lights in New York will put him back on track of a second world title shot.

June 23, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Edgar Berlanga and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for their fight taking place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY.

“It is an opportunity for Jason to leapfrog the contenders and put himself right back in the shop window as the leading contender at 168,” he adds.

“Jason had a tough experience against Andrade: Going in without his head coach; travelling over to fight one of the most avoided fighters in boxing; and then he got his jaw broken with the first punch.”

