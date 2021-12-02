Chicken Run – McCaskill hits out at ‘Chicken Sh*t’ Katie Taylor

Jessica McCaskill [10(3)-2-0] has labeled Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] a ‘chicken’ and says the undisputed lightweight champion of the world is running from her.

The American also accused the Irish sensation of handpicking opponents and criticized the selection of Firuza Sharipova, Taylor’s December 11 foe.

‘CasKILLA’ fought and lost to Taylor in the first-ever Sky Sports broadcast female headliner back in December of 2017 and has been looking for a rematch ever since – and along with her coach Rick Ramos hasn’t been shy about calling out the leading lady.

The Chicago fighter, with a very interesting back story, used that fight against Taylor as a springboard to real success and is now an undisputed world champion in her own right and a pound-for-pound star.

As a result, she is a viable ‘mega fight’ opponent for Taylor and is a regular name-dropped during future opponent discussions.

However, the four belt welterweight queen, who fights Kandi Wyatt on the Devin Haney-Joseph Diaz undercard this Saturday night doesn’t think the fight will ever materialise.

“Katie is chicken sh1t. I feel she is running, hiding behind her team and management, saying ‘they won’t let me’ and hiding behind fake mandatories. She is just hiding so I don’t think I will be able to get to her before the end of my career, which is fine,” she told Behind the Gloves.

“Chantelle [Cameron] has balls she wants it and we can go for. Respect to her for putting that fight out there. Katie Taylor I don’t know if that will even happen.”

McCaskill, whose life was changed by fighting Taylor according to her coach, also didn’t hold back when discussing the boxing trailblazer’s next fight.

The Olympic gold medal winner makes a mandatory defence against Sharipova in Liverpool on Saturday week. The 37-year-old says she never heard of the Kazch and is predicting a shutout Taylor win.

“I don’t know the girl she fights next, no disrespect to her I just have no idea who she is because Katie doesn’t fight names.

“They are not going to pick somebody they don’t think she can beat, so she’ll fight this girl, she will win every round, she will say it was a tough fight and it starts all over again.”

Victory over Sharipova on card that Caoimhin Agyarko also appears on will set up a huge New York showdown with seven weight world champ Amanda Serrano.

Speaking on the fight that has been billed as the ‘greatest female fight of all time’, McCaskill said: “If they are smart they will stay away and they will make a fight with Amanda Serrano, who is a smaller fighter, Amanda is going to take it because that’s money. “

Taylor fans will argue she has always been keen to fight best since she entered the pro ranks. The Bray fighter, who could use McCaskill as the poster girl for how she changed the game, has been in some of women’s boxings’ best fights in terms of her Delfine Persoon and Natasha Jonas clashes.

The fact the pound-for-pound star demands to fight at least three times a year means mandatory defences against lesser-known names are likely. In fact, there seems to be a policy of alternating between mega and mandatory fights and Taylor followers will argue it’s better to have the sport’s biggest female fighter out regular and competing rather than go big once or twice a year.

Some will also point to the fact McCaskill was due to fight Victoria Bustos, a fighter Taylor beat with relative ease as far back as 2018, this weekend before a late replacement was called in and – Serrano takes on Miriam Gutierrez, another former Taylor foe and the kind of mandatory opponent Team McCaskill are questioning, in her next outing.

Ireland’s only ever undisputed champion in the four-belt era has also recently stated she sees a McCaskill rematch in her future and points out there is a list of willing names to get through.

“I’ve obviously beaten her before so I have no problems stepping into the ring and beating her again.

“It’s definitely a huge possibility, she obviously has all the belts at at 147kg but there’s so many big names that have been thrown out at me over the last year.

“Amanda Serrano, Chantelle Cameron, Jessica McCaskill, Mikaela Mayer, these kinds of girls – I just have to take it one fight at a time.”