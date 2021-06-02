‘I can’t see that fight ever happening’ – Chantelle Cameron has given up hope of a Katie Taylor fight

Chantelle Cameron [14(8)-0] has given up on ever securing a fight with Katie Taylor [18(6)-0].

The Team GB graduate had been very vocal about wanting to trade leather with the undisputed lightweight world champion.

Indeed, her call-outs came fast, furious and often over the last 12 months.

Trailblazer Taylor has mentioned the WBC light-welterweight world champion alongside a number of names when discussing potential big-name fights but appears to have bigger fish to fry first.

As a result, a frustrated Cameron has said she is done with chasing the fight and will instead divert her attention to another undisputed world champion in four belt welterweight holder Jessica McCaskill.

“I can’t see that fight ever happening,” Cameron said after claiming victory on her American debut.

“Everyone else seems to get contacted about it. I’ve never been asked to fight her or had an offer. Like I said I can’t see it happening.



“[Jessica] McCaskill is a makable fight and I can see her taking it.”

The fact Matchroom put Cameron on last weekend’s Las Vegas show does suggest they were securing American exposure with McCaskill in mind. The American, who topped a Sky Sports bill alongside Taylor in 2017, was rumoured to be in pole to fight Taylor in December but Eddie Hearn is hoping to make the Amanda Serrano fight for that month.

Defeat McCaskill, if she does indeed secure that fight, and Cameron would probably be the in line for a massive Spring or Summer Taylor showdown.

Next up for the Irish sensation is a trip to Leeds in September, a slot on the Josh Warrington undercard and potentially a fight with fellow Olympic Champion Estelle Mossely