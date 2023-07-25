Chantelle Cameron Wants Lightweight Work – Disappointed Katie Taylor Rematch will be for 140lbs Titles Again

Chantelle Cameron is disappointed she doesn’t come to Dublin as the challenger.

The undisputed light-welterweight world champion puts her undisputed status on the line against Katie Taylor in an eagerly anticipated rematch on November 25.

It’s another sore point for the Northampton native who, despite summer holidaying in Ireland at present, isn’t too keen on returning to the Irish capital to fight.

The undefeated Jamie Moore-trained boxer was hoping Taylor’s lightweight titles would have been on the line in the rematch.

“It’s looking like [the rematch] will be for my belts again,” Cameron told the BBC Radio 5 Live boxing podcast.

“I’d rather it wasn’t, but if I have to go back then I have to go back.”

Cameron feels her dream of becoming an undisputed world champion in two weight classes is being blocked for a second time.

“I wanted to challenge myself this time and go for a new weight division to become undisputed. I defended my belt against [Jessica] McCaskill who was [the welterweight] undisputed champion,” Cameron said.

“She didn’t want to give me the rematch and they didn’t want to see the fight again so that was fair enough. I then put my belts on the line against Katie Taylor, beat her, and set myself a challenge to go at lightweight which I think I’m better at as well.”

Cameron’s trainer, Jamie Moore, suggests a solution, the former Irish champion would love to see all of the titles between 135 and 140 at stake in the rematch.

“We understand that Katie wants to reverse the decision and become undisputed at another weight. But why can’t we do all the belts? That way everyone is a winner. Chantelle gets the chance to be a two-weight world champion and so does Katie,” Moore said.