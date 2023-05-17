Chantelle Cameron Shares Judging Concerns

Chantelle Cameron says she is worried about letting her fight with Katie Taylor go to the cards this weekend.

The Northampton native puts her four light-welterweight world titles on the line against the home favourite at the 3Arena Saturday night.

Cameron goes into the fight confident and predicting win but has raised one concern, the judges.

The Jamie Moore-trained world champion suggests the undisputed lightweight champion of the world has been given the nod in tight fights previously and fears something similar going into the Lions Den this Saturday.

Asked by Boxing News if she had any concerns ahead of the huge clash of undisputed champions she said: “I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t. [I’ve] seen it a couple of times with Delfine [Persoon] and Amanda [Serano]. Very, very close fights that could have gone either way. Katie got the nod.

If that isn’t enough to suggest Cameron is coming to secure an inside-the-distance win, she also revealed she plans to bring the pressure from the off.

The aggressive former Team GB light welter says her team have given her a seek-and-destroy go-ahead and warns she will go all-out attack from the off.

“Jamie says this is the fight where I can really be me. There’s been other fights I’ve had to go on my back foot a little bit and he’s not really let me off the leash,” she explained.

“This fight he’s letting me off the leash and that’s why it’s going to be a good fight because people are really going to see what I can do. I’ve been held back a little bit and you see it in the corner Jamie and Nigel are just shouting at me. I’m going all guns blazing from round one [in this one].”

Cameron knows the tasks at hand and hasn’t shied away from praising the all-time great, but also hasn’t been shy about predicting victory.

“I’ve got a massive task ahead of me but that’s what I’m in boxing for, big challenges. One that I think that as long as I do what I’m told to do, what I’m prepared to do then it’s a no-brainer. I’m going to be victorious no matter what and won’t leave it in anyone’s hands.”