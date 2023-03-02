Chantelle Cameron responds to Katie Taylor call out

Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0] is on board!

The English fighter says she is ready to sign to fight Katie Taylor [22(6)-0] on May 20 in Dublin.

The move comes after the Irish sporting legend made the uncharacteristic move of calling out the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world.

The undisputed lightweight champion said on Thursday night that she would move up to fight Cameron, who is trained by former Irish champ Jamie Moore, in Dublin this summer and Cameron gleefully accepted, stating a deal could be done in a day.

Speaking online Cameron said: “I’m more than happy to accept!! Like you, I only want to fight the best. I’m not difficult to deal with so this fight can be signed, sealed and delivered in 24 hours.”

Taylor’s Cameron call out comes amid talk her proposed May 20 3Arena homecoming being postponed.

The Bray boxer was due to fight for the first time professionally on home shores this summer, with the bout originally being lined up for Croke Park before a proposed switch to the 3Arena due to cost issues.

However, an injury to Amanda Serrano forced a change in plans. Eddie Hearn said he would prefer to delay the Serrano rematch until June or July and then fight Cameron, who he also promotes, in Croke Park in September.

Hearn also revealed he had a big fight lined up for Cameron in London on April 1 and a replacement card for broadcasters DAZN for the May 20 date, a bill topped by Josh Warrington versus Leigh Wood.

The Matchroom boss may well argue any battle of undisputed champions deserves a bigger stage than the 3Arena and is a stadium fight. However, it’s clear Taylor wants to come home and wants to do so in May, so he may revisit a Dublin card.