Chantelle Cameron made ‘No McGuigan’ request for ‘mental health’ reasons

Chantelle Cameron has revealed she requested Shane McGuigan not be part of the massive Dublin May 20 card or event because ‘the last thing I need is more intimidation’.

The undisputed light welterweight champion, who fights Irish Icon Katie Taylor at the 3 Arena next month, was responding to Ellie Scotney’s revelation that Team Cameron had requested she be pulled from the Matchroom show.

The Britt, a massive Taylor fan, was set to challenge IBF super bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson in her seventh pro fight at the 3Arena on May 20.

However, she took to Twitter on Tuesday night crying foul, claiming the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world and those around her requested she be removed from the card.

Speaking online this afternoon, the Northhampton fighter admitted that was the case and explained it was a mental health move.

Cameron suggests she remains scared from her fallout with Cyclone Promotions and the McGuigans to the point where being around Scotney’s coach Shane McGuigan would cause her anxiety and raise mental health concerns.

The English fighter claims the two times she shared a card with Scotney she had to battle hard to remain in the right mindset to be able to fight.

That’s an inner battle she claims she can’t afford to have going into the lions den to fight the greatest female fighter of all time.

Cameron, like Carl Frampton and Conrad Cummings was previously signed to Cyclone Promotions and trained by Shane McGuigan and like the aforementioned left to team up with former irish light middleweight champion Jamie Moore. The split was said to be quite acrimonious, the details of which are shared HERE.

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron head to head with Eddie Hearn.

Speaking previously about Cameron and her Taylor chances Irish boxing legend Barry McGuigan said:

“Cameron’s the best lightweight in the world I’m telling you.”

“Katie has a good chin, again with those who disagree with me, I just feel Chantelle will be too strong, too relentless for her and will hurt her too much.”