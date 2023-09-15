Chantelle Cameron – Katie Taylor II Ticket Details – Price – How to buy

The ticket details are finally in.

Ticket’s for Katie Taylor’s eagerly anticipated rematch with Chantelle Cameron scheduled for Dublin’s 3 Arena will go on sale in just over a week’s time.

Taylor brings big-time boxing, the Matchroom juggernaut and the DAZN cameras back to the Irish capital for the second time on November 25.

The Irish Icon rematches the only person to beat her in a pro ring, Cameron in an undisputed light welterweight world title fight on top of a bill that will include fights for Caoimhin Agyarko, Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan and Thomas Carty.

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn.

“The atmosphere inside that arena was one of the loudest and most special that I’ve ever experienced in all my years in this sport and I expect November 25 to be even better,” he commented Eddie Hearn.

Considering Dennis Hogan, chief support Gary Cully and star attraction Taylor all suffered defeat on the night there is room for an increased fan fervor come November 25.

Although Hearn, who promotes both main event protagonists, believes the main event will be so good it will draw a crowd reaction regardless of the outcome.

“Last time out Chantelle Cameron proved that she is one of the very best female fighters on the planet by handing Katie Taylor her first loss in the professional ranks. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle is determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”

Those looking to sample the atmosphere in the flesh can buy tickets next week.

Like last time tickets for Taylor vs. Cameron are priced €80, €100, €140, €250, €500, €750 and €1,500 (VIP).

Tickets are available via the 3arena venue pre sale on Monday September 25.

Matchroom Fight Pass members will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday September 26. Priority ticket info will be emailed directly to eligible members ahead of the on-sale time.

General Sale tickets can be purchasedvia Stage Front and Ticket Master from 12.00pm on Wednesday September 27.