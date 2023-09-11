Chantelle Cameron Challenges Katie Taylor to ‘Spice it Up’

Chantelle Cameron [18(8)-0] wants to ‘spice up’ her rematch with Katie Taylor [22(6)-1] by making it a 12-three-minute rounds affair.

The Northampton native and the Bray star are set for a repeat or revenge battle at the 3Arena on November 25.

As with the majority of women’s fights, the undisputed light welterweight class is scheduled to take place over 10 two-minute sessions.

However, after another former Taylor foe, Amanda Serrano confirmed she will fight Danila Ramos in 12 three-minute rounds next month, undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron suggested she and the Irish Icon do the same.

“Throwing it out there after seeing that announcement Serrano v Ramos fighting 12×3 minute rounds,” Cameron posted on social media.

“I say me V KT should follow that and fight 3-minute rounds for the rematch. Spice it up a little.”

It’s very unlikely Taylor will accept the offer, in fact, most likely her team will ensure it remains a 10-round rematch. it’s not that there is any concern with regard to the Olympic gold medal winner’s chances over the longer distance, rather the move would detract seriously from the promotion and lessen the trailblazer’s chances to increase her legacy.

If the fight was made for 12 three-minute rounds the WBC wouldn’t allow their title to be on the line. The WBC have made it clear they will not sanction their strap for any female fight over that distance. So effectively any increase in the number and length of rounds would mean the fight was no longer an undisputed title fight, thus denying Taylor the chance to become a two-weight undisputed world champion.

Amanda Serrano made a similar move in fight week ahead of her famous clash with Taylor but the offer was rebuffed for the same reason.