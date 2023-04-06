“Changed My Life” – Paddy Walsh explains how he turned his life around

Paddy Walsh [1(1)-0] celebrated getting off the mark and the fact he is back on the straight and narrow on Saturday night.

The Kerry fighter’s first-round debut knock-out win over the fresh-faced Vojtech Hrdy at the National Stadium brought to an end a two-year ring sabbatical and a troubled period in his life.

The Elite-Sheer fighter is another who used the sport to turn his life around and is delighted to have gone from filling his parents with worry to filling them with pride.

“A year ago I was facing court cases, getting in trouble every single weekend up to no good, and had my parents feeling sick about me. This year I changed my life around and woke up this morning feeling over the moon,” he said online on Sunday.

“I turned 1-0 as a professional last night with a good controlled performance right from the start. Thanks to every single person that came to watch me and my brother last night. It was the best night of my life. Thanks very much to my coaches and my sponsors for keeping me right this camp. This is only the start.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the fight the excited 21-year-old was keen to get going again – but is aware patience might be needed in that regard.

“I want to be out again really quickly but you can’t rush things. I want to be out in the next couple of months, I’ll speak to my Dad when we get home and maybe get out in the next couple of months. I’m going to take it step by step, fight by fight, and see where we got from there.”

Photo credit @irish_guy_takes_pictures Matthew Spalding