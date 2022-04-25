Celtic Warrior Background Battler set for Pro Spotlight

Daniel Sullivan is on course to complete one of the most unique journeys to the pro boxing ring.

The Celtic Warriors Gym fighter has done things back to front to some degree.

The Dubliner was a professional coach before he was a fighter, starting out as someone who wanted to learn the trade under the guidance of Pascal Collins, graduating to an Elite level amateur and National Elite Championship finalist.

Along the way Sullivan sparred the likes of Spike O’Sullivan, Craig O’Brien, and Niall O’Connor among others, he has also been a regular second in Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s corners as well as head coach of the now-retired Lynn Harvey.

The Intermediate semi finalist is now set to enter the pro ranks and will make his pro debut very soon, according to coach Pascal Collins.

Speaking online the Celtic Warrior Gym boss said debut news was ‘incoming’ for the ‘toughest’ man in boxing.

Debut news incoming soon for the Toughtest Good Guy in Boxing DannyBoyOsullivan 🥊☘ https://t.co/h4GRDZKyDc — Packie Collins (@packycollins) April 15, 2022

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his National Elite final with genuine Paris hope Gabriel Dossen last October Sullivan revealed he go pro plans.

“I want to turn pro by the start of next year. I turned 26 a few months ago, so I need to start kicking on a bit.”