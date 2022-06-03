Celtic Warrior Background Battle steps into pro spotlight

Daniel Sullivan is on course to complete one of the most unique journeys to the pro boxing ring.

The Celtic Warriors Gym fighter has done things back to front to some degree, the former pro coach will make is pro debut on the increasingly interesting Summer Brawl card later this month.

The Dubliner Pascal Collins calls ‘the toughest man in boxing’ will punch for pay for the first time against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Europa Hotel on June 25.

The Dubliner was a professional coach before he was a fighter, starting out as someone who wanted to learn the trade under the guidance of Pascal Collins, graduating to an Elite level amateur and National Elite Championship finalist.

Along the way Sullivan sparred the likes of Spike O’Sullivan, Craig O’Brien, and Niall O’Connor among others, he has also been a regular second in Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s corners as well as head coach of the now-retired Lynn Harvey.

The Intermediate semi finalist is now set to enter the pro ranks and will becomes a pro fighter with one of the more unique back stories.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ahead of his National Elite final with genuine Paris hope Gabriel Dossen last October Sullivan revealed he go pro plans.

“I want to turn pro by the start of next year. I turned 26 a few months ago, so I need to start kicking on a bit.”