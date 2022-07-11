Celtic Title Cancellation Puts Jamie Morrissey’s Dream on Hold

Jamie Morrissey [3(1)-0] will have to wait for the chance to fulfill his dream and get his hands on the BUI Celtic super middleweight belt after his title tilt was cancelled.

The Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year winner was to fight for a first career boxing title in Scotland in just his fourth fight this weekend.

However, his ‘Bring on the Heat’ title fight has been cancelled.

Morrissey’s opponent Ben McGivern [3-0-1] tested positive for covid and was pulled off the card as a result.

Having just defeated Seamus Devlin as recent as last month and having put back-to-back camps together and sparred the likes of Paddy Donovan, Vlad Belujsky and recent BUI Celtic middleweight title winner Graham McCormack the Shaun Kelly trained fighter was traveling to the Crown Plaza in Glasgow full of confidence.

Whether or not the fight with Ardie native McGivern will be rescheduled remains to be seen but the Limerick fighter should get another shot at the BUI Celtic title in the near future regardless.