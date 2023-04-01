Celtic Collision Course – Edward Donovan eyes up domestic title

Edward Donovan says he is on a Celtic title collision course.

The 23-year-old Limerick fighter had been vocal about wanting to challenge for the strap and has spent the first part of 2023 arguing he should be next in line for the Irish title stepping stone.

Indeed, he called for then-champion Owen O’Neill to fight or vacate pre-Spring. As it turns out, injury and a decision to move down the scales have prompted ‘The Operator’ to give up a belt he won in the most dramatic of fashions, leaving it free for the remaining 154lbers to fight over and fight for.

‘The Dominator’ is certainly keen and says he will push for a tilt once he comes through his pro-Irish debut on Saturday.

“I have a job to so Saturday but when it’s done I’ll be coming for the [BUI Celtic title]. I want that belt,” he said.

First and foremost the OLOL graduate has to win on the Elite Sheer card at the National Stadium this weekend.

The Jonathan O’Brien and Tony Bellew mentored European underage medal winner returns to the venue where he won 10 Irish titles on the undercard of Jason Quigley’s pro-Irish debut, appearing on a bill alongside his brother Paddy for the first time without a vest.

“It’s our first time as pros fighting together but we fought here together as amateurs,” he smiles when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“We were just talking about it earlier, one time Paddy fought in the under-22 final and I fought in the under-18 final one fight after. We fought on multiple Irish final nights as amateurs together but this is the first time as pros,” he adds before pointing out the Donovan name is synonymous with Stadium success.

“The Donovan name is always here, if it’s not me, it’s [Top Rabk’s] Paddy, or it’s [cousin and World Youth medal winner] Jim or [younger brother] Martin. We are a household names in Ireland, especially at Irish level where win titles every year.”

Photo Credit :@irish_guy_takes_pictures – Matthew Spalding