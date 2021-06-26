Celtic Clash 11 – OPPONENTS – RUNNING ORDER – STREAMING INFO

The card is now just hours away and we have all the details as the Celtic Clash series roars back into action.

Instalment 11 takes place in the Guardamar Arena near Alicante with 12 Irish fighters in action, starting this afternoon and rolling into the evening.

Dominic Donegan is a late withdrawal from the bill but 12 out of 13 initially announced boxers is an almost shockingly good return considering the carnage of small hall and the fighters are now ready to go ahead of an Irish return later in the year.

While there has been plenty of chopping and changing throughout fight week, the opposite corner has also been confirmed.

The running order in full is as follows (times are Irish Time and subject to change/delay)

3:10pm Kevin Cronin v Daniel Borisov [7(0)-26(9)-2] – 4x3mins

3:35pm Robbie Burke v Norbert Magyar [3(3)-9(9)-1] – 4x3mins

4:00pm Julio Cesar v Fernando Heredia [4(1)-8(4)] – 4x3mins

4:25pm Owen O’Neill v Petar Aleksandrov [3(2)-11(3)] – 4x3mins

4:50pm Danny Keating v Geiboord Omier [4(3)-50(8)-1] – 4x3mins

5:15pm Owen Duffy v Alexander Zeledon [6(0)-24(7)-3] – 4x3mins

5:40pm Jake Hanney v Szylvester Ajtai [13(7)-18(15)-1] – 4x3mins

6:20pm Alan O’Connor v Eligio Palacios [7(0)-54(6)-5] – 4x3mins

6:45pm Martin Quinn v Ezequiel Gregores [1(0)-2(0)] – 4x3mins

7:10pm Dylan Wilson v Fernando Gandarias [0-9(2)] – 4x3mins

7:35pm Stephen McAfee v Sergio Gonzalez [10(7)-22(7)-5] – 4x3mins

8:00pm Ashley Sexton v Jose Aguilar [16(6)-78(14)-5] – 4x3mins

8:35pm Cathy McAleer v Carly Mackenzie [0-3(2)] – 6x2mins

Streaming Info

The card will be streamed in its entirety on the Boxing Ireland Promotions Facebook page (CLICK HERE).