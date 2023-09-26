AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Celtic Box Cup Results

irishboxing

The Celtic Box Cup played out over four action-packed days in Dungarvan last weekend.

Below are the final results – and for every result from every fight you can click HERE.

Boy 4 (2009) – 54kg
Andrew Duggan (Dungarvan BC) beat Abdullah Khan (Birmingham City) 5-0

Male Junior – 65kg
Codey Manley (British Columbia Boxing) beat Paddy Doyle (St Mary’s New Ross) 3-2

Female Youth B – 48kg
Íde Cashell (Ballymun Boxing Club) beat Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown Boxing Club) 3-2

Male Junior – 71kg
Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) beat Porter Hansen (British Columbia Boxing) RSC

Male Youth A – 67kg
Sonny Kerr (Byron) beat Malo Davis (Monkstown (Dublin) BC) 5-0

Male Junior – 75kg
MJ Burke (Sliabh Luachra) beat Dylan Garnder (British Columbia Boxing) 5-0

Male Youth B – 57kg
Griffyn Gooch (British Columbia Boxing) beat Tiago Viana (João Faleiro BC) 5-0

Male Youth B – 60kg
Jorge Moura (Arrow Boxing Gym) beat Christopher Stapleton (Phoenix Ballyboughal) 5-0

Male Youth B – 63.5kg
Josh Kiely (St Francis) beat Simon Lynch (Treaty Boxing Club) 5-0

Male Youth B – 67kg
Naoise McManus (Drumsna Boxing Club) beat Stephen Walsh (Monkstown (Dublin) BC) 5-0

Male Youth B – 71kg – Group A
Aaron Carr (St Catherines Boxing Club) beat Cormac Slevin (Dungarvan BC) 5-0

Male Youth B – 71kg – Group B
Ryan McConville (Monkstown (Dublin) BC) beat Zak Leonard (St. Mary’s Dublin) 4-1

Male Youth B – 75kg
Tome Melo (João Faleiro BC) beat Jay Moroney (St Francis) 5-0

Male Youth B – 92kg
Micheal Boutenko (Muskerry BC) beat John Phoenix (Four Kings BC) 3-2

Male Youth B – 92+kg
Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown Boxing Club) beat Khamal Momoh (Castlebar) 5-0

Female Youth A – 48kg
Walla Ali (Birmingham City) beat Mafalda Morais (Privilégio Boxing Club) 3-2

Female Youth A – 52kg
Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk BC) beat Carlagh Peake (Ballyhaunis) 3-2

Female Youth A – 54kg
Milane D’Aurelie (British Columbia Boxing) beat Megan Martin (Ballinacarrow Boxing Club) 5-0

Male Youth A – 51kg
Daniel Philips (Ratoath Boxing Club) beat Martin Browne (Emerald ABC) RSC

Male Youth A – 57kg
Johnny Harty (Portlaoise BC) beat Casey Walsh (North Down Boxing Club) 5-0

Male Youth A – 60kg
Sean Murrey Lynch (Darndale Boxing Club) beat Alan Donnelly (Midleton BC) 5-0

Male Youth A – 63.5kg
Danny Reilly (St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford) beat Zakariyya Khan (Lucky Gloves) 3-2

Male Youth A – 71kg
Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings BC) beat Peter Lawlor (De Courcey ABC) RSC

Male Senior – 63.5kg
Lokman Benoud (Byron) beat Jaime Félix (Privilégio Boxing Club) 3-2

Female Senior – 57kg
Mimi Flynn (Clonmel Boxing Club) beat Paula Menescal (Boavista Futebol Clube) 5-0

Female Senior – 60kg
Keelyn Mangan (Celtic Eagles Galway) beat Dionne Haniffin (Neilstown Boxing Club) 5-0

Female Senior – 63kg
Ashling Keogh (DF Boxing Team) beat Dearbhla Rooney (Sean McDermott BC) 5-0

Male Elite – 71kg – Group B
Hunter Lee (British Columbia Boxing) beat Ross McAllister (Byron) 4-1

Female Elite – 57kg
Kelsey Leonard (UNIT 3 Boxing Club) beat Sabrina Simmons (British Columbia Boxing) 5-0

Male Senior – 57kg
Leon Davis (Bracken BC) beat Ben Hourican (Monkstown (Dublin) BC) 5-0

Male Senior – 60kg
John Gilligan (Ballinacarrow Boxing Club) beat Kian Duff (Bracken BC) 3-2

Male Senior – 67kg – Group B
Scott Long (Muskerry BC) beat Mikey Broderick (Sliabh Luachra) 5-0

Male Senior – 71kg – Group A
Gavin Bradshaw (Drimnagh Boxing Club) beat Benjamin McHugh (DF Boxing Team) 3-2

Male Senior – 71kg – Group B
Alex Olyunin (DF Boxing Team) beat Cole Maguire (The Hub Boxing Club) 5-0

Male Senior – 75kg – Group A
Niall Mc Dermott (Ballinacarrow Boxing Club) beat Dylan Murphy (Portlaoise BC) 3-2

Male Senior – 75kg – Group B
Paul Mahon (Ballinacarrow Boxing Club) beat Hugo Costa (Arrow Boxing Gym) 4-1

Male Senior – 80kg – Group A
Michael James Keenan (Spartan Boxing Club) beat Conan Heron (Frank Gervin ABC) 5-0

Male Senior – 80kg – Group B
Kevin Osifo (Neilstown Boxing Club) beat Jack Noble (Galashiels Boxing Club) 5-0

Male Senior – 86kg
Sean Trant (Monkstown (Dublin) BC) beat Matthew Mc Cafferty (St John Bosco ABC Belfast) RSC

Male Senior – 92kg
Shad Nasim (British Columbia Boxing) beat Tadgh O’Donovan (De Courcey ABC) 5-0

Male Senior – 92+kg
Temityo Bakare (St. Mary’s Dublin) beat Phelim Magan (Midleton BC) 4-1

Female Elite – 48kg
Nicole Buckley (St Carthages BC) beat Priyanka Dhillon (British Columbia Boxing) 5-0

Female Elite – 50kg
Rita Soares (Privilégio Boxing Club) beat Lois Walsh (Fr Flanagan) 5-0

Female Elite – 60kg
Terris Smith (British Columbia Boxing) beat Carolina Ferreira (Privilégio Boxing Club) 4-1

Female Elite – 75kg
Bethany Doocey (Castlebar) beat Shauna Kearney (Bunclody Boxing Club) 3-2

Male Elite – 54kg
Oisin Worsencroft (St. Colmans) beat Guth Valentin (POING D’1 PACTE 65) 5-0

Male Elite – 57kg
Paul Loonam (St Carthages BC) beat Dalis Gures (British Columbia Boxing) 5-0

Male Elite – 60kg
Sérgio Rodrigues (João Faleiro BC) beat Karl Sheridan (Cherry Orchard) 4-1

Male Elite – 63.5kg
Aaron O Donoghue (DF Boxing Team) beat James McDonagh (St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford) 3-2

Male Elite – 67kg
Jamie Long (DF Boxing Team) beat George Bates (St. Mary’s Dublin) 3-2

Male Elite – 71kg – Group A
Cian Reddy (Portlaoise BC) beat Japji Thind (British Columbia Boxing) 5-0

Male Elite – 75kg
TJ King (Phoenix Ballyboughal) beat Lex Weston (Emerald ABC) 4-1

Male Elite – 80kg
Jonathan Hannah (British Columbia Boxing) beat Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott BC) 4-1

Male Elite – 86kg
António Rodrigues (Arrow Boxing Gym) beat Kyle Roche (St Michaels New Ross) 3-1

Male Elite – 92+kg
Samuel Ilesanmi (St. Mary’s Dublin) beat Mick Kalilec (Sunnyside Boxing Club) RSC

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Pic- The fighters are ready, the venue looks ready are you ready!!

irishboxing

Times and TV details for Irish fighters in action tonight

Joe O'Neill

Paddy Gallagher feels “spoilt rotten” following changes to backroom team

Joe O'Neill
x