CBD Oil in Ireland. A Review of Their Most Popular Brand

CBD oil has taken the health industry by storm! CBD oil is becoming increasingly popular throughout the world as a health and wellness supplement, and the situation in Ireland isn’t any different.

If you’re looking for CBD oil Ireland, then you’re in good luck because Ireland has one of the most popular CBD brands in the name of Dr. Hemp Me, which is based in Dublin. CBD reviews from users all over Ireland are in alignment with the notion that CBD is great for human health.

CBD reviews of products made by Dr. Hemp Me have also emerged, stating that they provide premium quality CBD that’s free of any contaminants.

Introduction to Dr. Hemp Me CBD Oil

Dr. Hemp Me is a premium CBD oil brand based in Ireland that provide high-quality CBD oil products of high strength. All of their products are tested to provide you with a reliable end product that’s free of contaminants.

Dr. Hemp Me’s CBD products are regulated by the Cannabis Trade Association, so rest assured, you can trust their CBD oil to be pure and genuine!

Is CBD oil legal in Ireland?

Yes, CBD oil in Ireland is legal, but only under certain conditions. The CBD oil extracted must be free from THC (levels below 0.3% THC are acceptable) and it must be extracted from the hemp plant by companies that have the license to grow it.

CBD has not achieved full medicinal status so it cannot be prescribed by doctors, but it is legal and safe to consume as long as it’s free of THC.

Can you travel to Ireland with CBD?

Yes, you can travel to Ireland with CBD but only if it doesn’t contain any THC. You should have certification for the CBD that proves the CBD is free from THC.

Can you travel out of the country with CBD?

This entirely depends on the country you’re traveling to and the legalization status of CBD in that area. If the country you’re traveling to allows you to bring CBD, then you’re good to go! However, make sure it’s free of THC.

CBD oil

CBD oil is cannabidiol oil and is extracted from the hemp plant. It doesn’t make you high because it’s a non-psychoactive compound. CBD oil is available in many different strengths depending on the concentration of CBD available in the oil.

CBD oil 40%

CBD oil 40% has a 40% concentration of cannabidiol in the oil, which amounts to about 4000 mg of cannabidiol in the 10 ml pack of the oil. It’s derived from premium CBD and can be added to food, taken sublingually or applied topically.

CBD oil 20%

For those who want a lower concentration of CBD, Dr. Hemp Me has 20% CBD oil which contains approximately 2000 mg of CBD in 10 ml of the oil. Dr. Hemp Me’s Full Spectrum 20% CBD oil also gives you the entourage effect, which means it contains other cannabinoids from the hemp plant as well. This increases the efficiency and effectivity of the CBD in the product!

CBD oil 10%

Dr. Hemp Me also provides a beginner concentration of 10% CBD for those who have just started their CBD journey and want a lower concentration of CBD at first. It can be used in many ways – mixed with food, taken sublingually, and applied topically.

CBD oil 5%

Dr. Hemp Me’s 5% CBD oil has about 500 mg CBD in 10 ml of the oil. This is another great formula for beginners to try!

CBD Edibles

CBD edibles are available in the form of CBD gummies and CBD capsules. Each of these has a fixed dosage so you can easily control the dosage with these. They’re great for beginners!

CBD Gummies

Dr Hemp Me CBD Gummies are available in strawberry and fruit jelly flavours. Each gummy has 25 mg of premium quality CBD.

CBD Capsules

Dr Hemp Me CBD capsules are very easy to take. Each capsule contains 10 mg of CBD and each pack contains 30 pills.

They’re great for your overall health and well-being.

CBD Starter Packs

The CBD starter pack, like its name suggests, is perfect for those who have just hopped on the CBD bandwagon. It contains one pack of Dr. Hemp Me CBD gummies and one pack of Dr. Hemp Me 5% CBD oil!

Does CBD oil actually do anything?

CBD oil consists of cannabidiol, which is a cannabinoid. It has effects on the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in the humans and can regulate the functions of the ECS. These include inflammation, sleep and pain. Moreover, CBD also influences other receptors like serotonin receptors in the brain. Thus, CBD actually does have benefits.

What is CBD Oil Good For?

CBD oil has many potential benefits on the human body, which is why numerous studies are underway to learn more about how CBD works on the body. Here are a few potential health benefits of CBD:

Inflammation

CBD could help decrease chronic inflammation. While inflammation may help your body wall off infections in the short run, it can do more damage than good in the long run. Chronic inflammation is an important part of many diseases like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), arthritis, heart diseases and brain diseases. Studies also show that chronic inflammation may play an important role in the development of cancer. Thus, by reducing chronic inflammation, CBD may help prevent and manage a number of diseases.

Skin conditions

CBD has soothing properties and also reduces the production of sebum. Thus, it may prove to be beneficial for numerous skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and acne. Just apply a topical cream to your skin every day to see a noticeable difference.

Immunity

CBD may boost your immunity by enhancing different aspects of the immune system. If you have an overactive immune system and are prone to autoimmune diseases, CBD may down-regulate it. On the other hand, if you have an underactive immune system, CBD may upregulate it.

Neuroprotective

CBD could have a neuroprotective role. Its anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may protect your brain’s neurons from damage. It may also slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases like Huntington’s and Alzheimer’s.

Painkiller

CBD could act as a natural painkiller in many conditions associated with chronic pain.

Anti-anxiety effects

CBD influences the serotonin receptors in your brain. Serotonin regulates mood, appetite and sleep. Thus, CBD may have an anxiolytic effect and it may relax you when you’re feeling overwhelmed with anxiety. It also improves your quality of sleep.

What are the side effects of CBD oil?

CBD is usually very well-tolerated and the occurrence of side effects is very rare. However, in the cases where side effects occur, they’re minor and include drowsiness, fatigue, appetite changes, diarrhoea and a dry mouth.

CBD is generally safe for human consumption. However, if you’re pregnant or lactating, you shouldn’t use it. The product may be unsafe for your baby and it’s better to stay on the safe side.

What drugs should not be taken with CBD?

Blood thinners like warfarin, alcohol, morphine, valproate, anti-depressants, and anti-psychotics shouldn’t be taken with CBD because they may interact with it.

