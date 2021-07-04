CBD for Athletes | A Natural Pain Management Option

For athletes, like boxers, pain is part of the process. There is simply no way around experiencing some pain associated with the sport. And there are limited ways to alleviate pain and swelling that don’t involve some harsh treatment options.

CBD oil offers some relief of pain and swelling, and it’s generally well tolerated. Here are a few things to know about using CBD oil and hemp products if you’re an athlete. The question is, should you take CBD oil if you’re an athlete?

Unlike THC, CBD oil does not produce a “high”. It also won’t register as a drug on drug screenings for athletes, providing that you research the type of CBD oil you use and make sure that it is a high-quality product.

If you’re considering CBD to help alleviate pain and allow you to perform at an optimal level, this article will help you make an informed decision.

What is CBD?

A lot of people confuse CBD and hemp with THC. They’re not exactly the same, though they do all come from the same plant. CBD is cannabidiol. It’s a compound found in the cannabis plant, but it’s not the compound with the intoxicating qualities. That is THC.

Each state has its own laws that govern CBD use, though the federal laws have made CBD derived from hemp fully legal. You still do need to check the laws in your own state to verify that using CBD is legal where you reside.

CBD oil has been touted for properties that include pain management, treatment of inflammation, and stress relief. It’s also been approved for the treatment of epilepsy.

Can CBD oil help athletes?

For athletes, CBD can be an excellent way to manage pain because it’s natural and non-addictive. Most people can take CBD without harsh side effects, though there are some possible side effects you should be aware of. Possible side effects include weight gain, fatigue, and stomach upset.

There are different ways to use CBD oil, which makes it versatile to add to your daily routine.

Athletes find CBD beneficial in a number of ways. It alleviates aches and pain caused by injury and during the normal process of training or participating in sports. It also has anti-inflammatory properties to help reduce swelling that might be caused by injury or a chronic condition, such as arthritis.

Some athletes believe that CBD products improve their performance, if only because it eliminates pain or soreness. And the pain management aspect of CBD can help with after-workout pain many athletes deal with continuously. It’s also touted for its help in relieving stress and helping with issues such as high blood pressure.

As opposed to other over-the-counter pain remedies, CBD is well tolerated by most people. It’s not addiction-forming. Many over-the-counter and prescription pain relievers can be hard on the body and organs. So CBD has gotten a lot of attention as a more natural alternative.

How do you use CBD oil?

CBD oil is versatile and there are a lot of new products on the market that have CBD as an ingredient. For athletes, it’s important to verify the type of CBD, that it’s derived from hemp, and that it’s high-quality. You likely don’t want CBD with THC for athletic improvement.

Here are some of the most popular ways to consume CBD oil:

Topical Creams and Patches

Capsules

Oils and Tinctures

Food, Drinks, and Gummies

You can get creams and patches with CBD oil so that you’re applying the CBD directly to the area of your body that hurts. This can be a good option for athletes who are experiencing sore muscles or aches in a specific place. They sell capsules that you can take as a daily supplement to help decrease body aches and improve well-being.

Another option that a lot of athletes like is oils and tinctures. There are different ways to use these products. They can be added directly to food, used under your tongue, or you can use a vape pen to inhale. Inhaling and under the tongue are both fast-acting methods to use CBD oil. It enters the bloodstream faster because it bypasses the digestive system.

Foods and gummies are a popular way to get CBD oil. These products are tasty and you can find a lot of different types of baked goods, candies, and drinks with CBD oil in the ingredient list.

There are a good variety of products on the market made specifically for athletes. The best way to choose the right one for you is to research the product and ask for recommendations.