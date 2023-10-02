‘Causing Mayhem’ – Hearn Reveals McGregor’s Cameron – Taylor II Involvement

Conor McGregor will be ringside ‘causing mayhem’ when Katie Taylor rematches Chantelle Cameron at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 25, jokes Eddie Hearn.

Hearn confirmed McGregor, via his Forged Stout brand, will be sponsoring the fight night and the former Crumlin amateur will be present for the action.

“He’s involved, he’s sponsoring it again. He’ll be here, causing mayhem at ringside.” Hearn told Irish-boxing.com.

‘The Notorious’ sponsored Taylor’s homecoming at the same venue on May 20. The former two-weight UFC champion initially stepped in, in a bid to make Croke Park a reality.

His intervention offer came too late to rescue GAA Headquarters’s hopes but McGregor was involved in the huge fight night as a sponsor.

The MMA star had Eddie Hearn and co out to his Black Forged pub and was present on the night as a very vocal supporter of the Irish fighters.

Indeed, he even had a disagreement with Hearn with regard to Gary Cully’s matchmaking.

Speaking after the event Hearn said: “I had a bit of a row, a friendly row, with Conor McGregor, because he said ‘why did you put him Cully in with him?’”

McGregor has continued a working relationship with Matchroom since and has sponsored a number of their events in the UK, he now returns as a sponsor for their second Dublin show this year.