Catterall ‘catastrophe’ opens old Dennis Hogan wounds

Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] felt Jack Catterall’s pain on Saturday night.

His hurt may not have been as raw, as the fighter many argue was ‘robbed’ of undisputed light-welterweight status after his fight with Josh Taylor in Scotland, but seeing a high profile world title fight injustice brought back bad memories.

In fact, it went one worse than that for the Hurricane, as watching the result readout and the Jamie Moore trained fighters reaction saw some bad emotions resurface.

In April of 2019 the now 37-year-old was robbed of his glory moment. The Brisbane-based Kildare light-middleweight took on WBO champion Jaime Munguia at the Arena Monterrey in Mexico and put in one of the most incredible performances ever seen by an Irish fighter.

A 20/1 outsider, Hogan was given little chance going into the bout with Tijuana titlist Jaime Munguia but looked to have claimed the greatest win in Irish boxing history only to be denied on the scorecards.

Watching Catterall go into the lion’s den, produce a career-best performance, and be denied deserved reward brought it all flooding back.

“I moved on but looking back now, especially after the weekend with Taylor and Catterall, the decision there again is just catastrophic. This is the bad side of boxing,” Hogan said.

“Looking at that guy after he got robbed of his world championship brought back those feelings for me again and I said, ‘Not again, let’s get that belt back and let the girls see that their dad is a legit world champion.’”

Dennis Hogan furious and rightly so. Absolutely disgraceful scoring. Even Munguia's reaction was telling in itself. @WorldBoxingOrg should order the rematch. pic.twitter.com/6jXgcxSWwb — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) April 14, 2019

The two-weight world title challenger was speaking ahead of his latest ring adventure. Hogan takes on in form Auddie Wade Ryan on Nikita Tszyu’s professional debut against Aaron Stahl in Brisbane this Thursday, 24 hours later than expected.

The light-middleweight contest is an eliminator for the not so widely recognized IBO 154lbs world title.