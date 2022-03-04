Catterall Catastrophe Good for Conlan – Belfast Fighter not Worried about Scoring

Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] is confident he won’t have to flip the bird in disgust come March 12.

The featherweight who was famously robbed at the Rio Olympics doesn’t think he will be the victim of a Jack Catterall style travesty when he faces Leigh Wood [25(15)-2(1)] at the Motor Point Arena in Nottingham next week.

In the wake of Catterall’s controversial defeat to Josh Taylor in Scotland last weekend, concerns have once again been raised about how the Conlan-Wood fight will be scored.

It was an issue also raised soon after John Ryder was afforded the win over Danny Jacobs last month. However, Conlan doesn’t share the worry of his fans.

The Belfast fighter believes the fact the Catterall catastrophe is fresh reduces the chances of a repeat display.

“It is kind of going to be a bit hard to happen to me now that that has happened,” he explained.

“I felt devastated for Jack Catterall but in a selfish kind of way I was probably quite happy it happened now instead of in my own fight,” he adds before revealing the judges won’t all be UK based, something he pushed for.

“There will be international judges in this fight as well.

“This will not just be UK judges. I know that it was pushed because someone says we are both UK fighters.

“But I’m not, I’m Irish, it’s not the same and I think there will be three international judges then one English judge, one English referee.”

Pushed on whether he would pursue the knockout in the WBA regular world title fight just to be sure, he said: “I’m not worried about knocking anybody out or doing anything like that, if it comes if comes.

“It quite possibly could come but at the same time, I’m just focused on being the best Michael Conlan I can be.

“I know if I do that no judge in the world could rob me of what I’ll do so I’m excited.”

Speaking to The DAZN Boxing Show about the result the fighter who knows all about in-ring injustice sympathized with the Jamie Moore trained fighter.

“I thought it was a terrible decision.

“A young man’s chance to become an undisputed world champion which will probably never happen again if Josh moves up and the belts go different ways, he [Catterall] will never get that opportunity again.

“He should’ve been crowned. If there is a rematch and he doesn’t win it, he’s had that moment ripped away from him forever, it’s terrible.

“It’s disgusting actually.”

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom