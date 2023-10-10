Cathal Crowley happy with home comforts

Cathal Crowley is enjoying the home comforts so much that he doesn’t really see the need to move out!

The Celtic Warriors Gym fighter registered a second successive Cork victory at the Parochial Hall on Saturday night, meaning two of his three home wins have played out in his home county.

Considering he doesn’t recall a pro show taking place in the Munster county prior to the Siam Warriors summer bill [there was one in 2019 but not with massive Cork representation] he is more than aware he is blessed that two-thirds of his novice career has taken place at home.

“Two out of three it’s unreal. Before my first fight here in June I can’t remember there being a big pro fight night in Cork and I’m boxing 10 years. So to get two in a row back to back it’s unreal,” he tells Irish-boxing.com before suggesting the home run will continue.

“I think it’s just show by show at the moment but I think they’ll keep it up. There is a good enough here tonight and the support is there.”

The 22-year-old was speaking after he stopped Aleksander Nagolski in the second round of his third pro fight.

The Paschal Collins trained super middleweight admits the stoppage had roots in a cut that was opened up over his eye after a clash of heads.

“I was taking my time at the start and then a clash of heads cut me and I knew I had to take him out of there.

“I didn’t know I was cut until we broke from a clinch and I saw blood on his shoulder and said ‘f*ck I better get him out of here now’.

“He stood in the pocket a bit and that was his downfall. It felt unreal getting the knockout and just dropping him and walking to the corner, I was taking in the moment looking into the crowd and seeing my family and my friends all delighted for me. It was a great feeling.”