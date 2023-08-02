Cast Iron – Broken Hand Couldn’t Stop James Freeman Saying Yes to the Feile

The fact his hand was in a cast was never going to stop James Freeman [1-0] from accepting an offer to be part of this year’s Felie Fight Night cast.

The new-to-the-scene boxer was nursing a broken hand when his manager, Ian Gaughran informed him of an offer to fight on the massive outdoor event – and he accepted the offer without hesitation.

The Armagh fighter wasn’t going to miss the opportunity to appear on such a platform in just his second fight. If the hand hadn’t healed he’d have cut the cast off and fought with one hand.

“Conlan Boxing reached out to my manager Ian Gaughran and wanted me on the bill,” he says explaining to Irish-boxing.com how he got a golden ticket of sorts.

“I was in cast as I broke my hand prior to my last fight but with no hesitation I agreed to it. When there’s shows on I show up.”

The quick acceptance is something that won’t surprise those in his close circle, as he debuted with a bust-up backhand.

It’s since emerged that Freeman, a former GAA star with only the smallest of semi-pro experience, debuted against the massively experienced and extremely durable journeyman Jordan Grannum with a broken hand.

“I was victorious on my debut but I went into the ring hugely compromised only able to use my left hand. I didn’t want to let down the army of Armagh supporters, so I just rolled with it. I was happy to get the win and bank the rounds but I feel I haven’t shown my full capabilities yet.”

The jury is still out on Freeman, considering his background. To beat Grannum on your debut is impressive, particularly with just one hand, but fans will be looking to run the rule over him at the Falls Park on Friday.

‘Pretty Boy’ admits he has a lot to learn but is confident they will be impressed with what they see. With two functioning hands he is confident he will return to semi-pro form and register the kind of eye-catching stoppage that prompted Gaughran to sign him.

“I believe I’ll break him down and stop him,” he continues before stressing he steps onto the big stage carefree.

“There’s no pressure on me. I’m the only one boxing on the big scene who’s learning his trade on the job. I’m gona’ have fun in there and display my skills and power. A good performance keeps the gravy train rolling. This is another step in the right direction.”

The former Armagh County footballer debuted under the guidance of Daniel Anderson but has since teamed up with managerial stablemates Dominic Donegan and Ruadhan Farrell in Carrickfergus, where he trains with Anthony Cacace coach Iain Mahood.

“I’m working with Iain Mahood in Carrickfergus. He’s been an absolute pleasure to work with. he has a great understanding of the game and really makes us work every single second we are in there. His accomplishments as a coach speak for themselves and I’m really enjoying being part of a great team.”