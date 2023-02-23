Cassidy and Mari close in on medals
Team Ireland claimed two more wins on the fourth day of competition at the 74th STRANDJA Memorial Tournament.
51kg Sean Mari, making his tournament debut, contested against Algeria – and came away with a Quarter Final place following a 4-0 win. 80kg Kelyn Cassidy, likewise, won a place in the QFs, with a 5-0 win over the Netherlands.
Both 57kg Adam Hession and 71kg Dean Walsh came out the wrong side of split decision, against Turkey and Denmark, respectively. Unfortunately, 71kg Aidan Walsh was injured and could not contest his quarter final.
Day Five
Elite Champions Cassidy and Mari are back in the ring for their quarter finals on Friday; Monstown’s Mari meets Uzbekistan in Bout 3 of Ring A’s evening session. In Bout 13, Waterford favourite Cassidy vies for a semi finals berth against Serbia.
Also returning to the ring for Quarter Finals are Team Ireland’s two 54kg boxers – Niamh Fay and Jennifer Lehane. Ballyboughal’s Fay faces Poland in Bout 7 of Ring B’s afternoon session. In the next contest, DCU’s Lehane contests against the USA – this is the second time in the tournament she has met an American opponent.
Reigning World Champion at 63kg Amy Broadhurst is back in 66kg action tomorrow, also bidding for a medal. She takes on Canada in Bout 16 of Ring B’s afternoon session.
Team Ireland is already guaranteed two medals – Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, meets France in the 63kg semi finals on Saturday, and European silver medallist, Christina Desmond, boxes her semi on the same day against India.
There are a record 450 boxers from 42 nations contesting the competition, organised and operated by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation.
Watch
The Bulgarian Boxing Federation is streaming all bouts live, on its YouTube Channel. Links, per ring, become available daily before boxing begins.
Team Ireland
Men
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown, Dublin/Defence Forces
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC
57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC
Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC
71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC
71kg Dean Walsh, St. Joseph’s/St Ibar’s BC
80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown, Dublin
Women
50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU BC
57kg Kelsey Leonard, Unit 3, Naas, BC
63kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s, Dublin
66kg Grainne Walsh, Spartacus BC
66kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC
70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda
75kg Aoibhe Carabine, Geesala BC
Team Lead: Zauri Antia
Head Coach: John Conlan
Coaches:
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Lynne McEnery
Physio: Rob Tuomey
R&J: Paul McMahon