Carpenter Carves Out Impressive Stoppage Win

John Carpenter reaped the ultimate reward for some terrific body punching to register a mini statement win in Glasgow on Friday night.

Victory over Daniel Borisov was always expected but considering the fighters contrasting levels of experience the manner of the Clondalkin puncher’s win was impressive.

Carpenter took on a fighter with a reputation for being tough, durable and awkward in just his second EVER fight.

The well-traveled journeyman made sure Kevin Cronin didn’t have things all his own way on Celtic Clash 11 and was meant to ask questions of the presumed raw super middleweight hopeful. However, Carpenter looked comfortable throughout, controlled the fight from start to early finish – and still has room to improve.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter scored his first career stoppage by forcing the referee to wave it off in the third round.

Carpenter threw the jab regular in the first stanza and it proved an effective weapon. He was a little tentative with the backhand but did drop it down to the body to some degree of success.

The right-hand gym that stories suggest packs power came more into play into the second, as the Clondalkin fighter looked to do damage as well as score points.

He landed clean to the body and chin on more than one occasion much to the delight of his support but to his opponent’s credit, he took them without any drama.

A varied jab came back to the fore in the third as a patient Carpenter worked off a one-two premise. It allowed the Dubliner to dominate and look impressive against a fighter who many felt could prove a genuine early test.

Still, considering the Bulgarian’s experience, it appeared at that stage as if he would see the final bell and the novice Pete Taylor trained fighter would get four learning rounds under his belt.

However, as the round wore on it became clear the bodywork Carpenter invested in was starting to pay dividends – and when Borisov looked to hold and grab a breather, the Dub took his breath away.

Carpenter refused to oblige come clinch time and a flurry to the body proved powerful enough to drop his opponent to his knees.

The away corner fighter survived the count but wasn’t long about revisiting the canvas, he fell to the floor on the next attack and despite rising to his feet again the referee waved the fight off.

The win sees Carpenter improve to 2-0 while the well-traveled Borisov slips to 7-28-2.