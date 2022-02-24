Carly McNaul Miss Out on Strandja Medal
Carly McNaul has bowed-out of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament at the Quarter Final stage.
The W52kg boxer put in a valiant performance against Tetiana Kob of Ukraine but lost on a unanimous decision.
The Belfast fighter was the only Team Ireland in the ring in Sofia today.
On Friday, Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, and fellow Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke, contest the semi-finals.
Both women have already secured at least bronze medals and will vie for the chance to upgrade their hardware.
W60kg Kellie Harrington will meet Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko in bout 11 of Ring A’s afternoon session.
W75kg Aoife O’Rourke will contest against Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova in Bout 8 of Ring B’s afternoon session.
Courtesy of the IABA
Team Ireland Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan