Carly McNaul Miss Out on Strandja Medal

Carly McNaul has bowed-out of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament at the Quarter Final stage.

The W52kg boxer put in a valiant performance against Tetiana Kob of Ukraine but lost on a unanimous decision.

The Belfast fighter was the only Team Ireland in the ring in Sofia today.

On Friday, Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, and fellow Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke, contest the semi-finals.

Both women have already secured at least bronze medals and will vie for the chance to upgrade their hardware.

W60kg Kellie Harrington will meet Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko in bout 11 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

W75kg Aoife O’Rourke will contest against Russia’s Anastasia Shamonova in Bout 8 of Ring B’s afternoon session.

Courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan