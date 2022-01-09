Carl Frampton shares his Irish Pound for Pound #10

Michael Conlan is the best active Irish fighter according to Carl Frampton.

‘The Jackal’ shared his Pound for Pound Irish #10 in his popular Sunday Life Column this week and named his fellow Belfast name as #1.

The recently retired fighter, who was deemed top dog for many years, went for British super featherweight champ Anthony Cacace, a fighter he has long since heralded as a brilliant talent, as #2.

Aussie based duo Dennis Hogan and TJ Doheny take up #3 and#4 while Tommy McCarthy makes up the top 5.

Recently world title challenger Jason Quigley comes in at #6 on Frampton’s list followed by Jono Carroll and Tyrone McKenna.

Emerging talents Gary Cully and Lewis Crocker make up the list.

1 Michael Conlan

2. Anthony Cacace

3. Dennis Hogan

4. TJ Doheny

5. Tommy McCarthy

6. Jason Quigley

7. Jono Carroll

8.Tyrone McKenna

9. Gary Cully

10. Lewis Crocker

The top 10 according to Boxrec and it’s point system reads as follows:

February 2021 rankings in brackets

RE = Re-Entry

NE = New Entry

MEN’S

1 (3) – Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] – Light Welterweight

2 (4) – Dennis Hogan [29(7)-4(2)-1] – Light Middleweight

3 (9) – Jono Carroll [21(6)-2(0)-1] – Super Featherweight

4 (RE) – Mike Perez [26(17)-3(1)-1] – Cruiserweight

5 (6) – Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] – Featherweight

6 (5) – Anto Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] – Super Featherweight

7 (7) – Gary O’Sullivan [31(21)-4(3)] – Light Middleweight

8 (2) – James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)] – Lightweight

9 (10) – Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] – Middleweight

10 (8) – Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] – Cruiserweight