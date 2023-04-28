Carl Frampton praises ‘unheard of’ Katie Taylor move

Carl Frampton has once again lavished praise on ‘unbelievable’ Katie Taylor.

The Wicklow wonder takes on Chantelle Cameron in an undisputed light welterweight world title fight at the 3Arena on May 20.

‘The Jackal’ previously heralded his fellow Irish boxing great for taking the toughest fight out there when she didn’t have to, suggesting she could have squared off against his Ma’ and sold out the Dublin Docklands venue 10 times over.

Frampton marvelled at the fact, when faced with a free hit, the Irish Icon decided to move up in weight to fight the best light welterweight in the world and quite possibly competes in a tougher fight than a Serrano rematch.

Speaking more recently he expressed admiration at the fact the undisputed lightweight champion of the world didn’t try and bring Cameron down the scales and request a catchweight.

“Katie would have been entitled to ask Chantelle to maybe come down to a catchweight and meet in the middle somewhere, but she said ‘no, I’ll fight you at 10 stone.’,” he said speaking on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“The (Amanda) Serrano fight never happened so she jumps up a division to fight the undisputed champion in the weight above – it’s unheard of.

“You have to give her all the credit in the world for that. Katie is a diamond, she’s idolised and I’m expecting it to be one of, if not the, best atmospheres I’ve ever been involved in,” he added before declaring his former sparring partner is universally loved.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say a bad word about Katie. We’re in a place in the UK and Ireland where I think sometimes – not all the time – but sometimes people can be criticised if they have a little bit of success.

“They want to bring them down a peg, but everyone loves Katie. She’s unbelievable. The fight with Chantelle Cameron is really interesting.”