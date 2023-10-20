Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Carl Frampton on the Greatest Irish Fighter of All Time standings

irishboxing

Carl Frampton is too humble to lay claim to being Ireland’s greatest-ever boxer. However, if he had become a three-weight world champion he wonders if he’d have been forced to throw that modesty out the window.

As one of only three two-weight Irish world champions – alongside Katie Taylor and Steve Collins – and one of only three to unify – Katie Taylor and Ryan Burnett being the others – ‘The Jackal’, who also won European and Commonwealth titles across a brilliant career, is certainly in the GOAT race.

The now TNT pundit won’t say if he should be deemed top of a brilliant pile but does wonder if he could have been leading the charge if he had won his final professional fight.

Defeat Jamel Herring in a WBO super featherweight world title fight in 2021 and the Belfast star would have been Ireland’s first and only ever three-weight world champion.

Win that and he may have argued his greatest case but he suffered defeat against the now Wayne McCullough-trained ‘Semper Fi’ and as a result, he is happy to leave the debate to others.

“I’m very happy with my career, a two-weight world champion, the only one from Northern Ireland,” he told Mirror Sport while promoting his book Carl Frampton: My Autobiography.

“One of three from Ireland to do that – myself, Steve Collins and Katie Taylor. I tried for a third weight, it didn’t work out, but that doesn’t bother me any more.

“I’m happy. I’m never going to say I’m the best fighter Ireland has ever produced. I may have if I had become a three-weight world champion. But I’m not a three-weight world champion and I’m just happy to be in the conversation.”

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Opponents confirmed for Mick Conlan and Carl Frampton

Joe O'Neill

Girl 1-6 Championships – FINALS RESULTS

Joe O'Neill

No medals in Russia – Last man standing Walker beaten in enthralling battle

Derek McKenna
x