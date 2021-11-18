Carl Frampton ‘not happy’ to covering ‘joke fight’

Carl Frampton is ‘not happy’ about having to act as a pundit for the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

The You Tuber and the Love Island contestant will meet in a high in profile yet potentially low-quality fight in Tampa, Florida on December 18.

BT Sports will broadcast the bout, meaning in his role as a BT’s boxing expert ‘The Jackal’ will have to provide punditry.

The ever honest former two-weight world champion admits it’s not something that appeals. The Irish fighting legend believes the fight is a ‘joke’.

“I’ve got a YouTube fight coming up to do which I’m not that happy about, but I’m employed by them [BT Sport] so I have to do it,” Frampton told BBC Radio.

“It’s a wee bit of a joke I think. I would like to say more about it but I can’t really because I am being paid by them. It’s a bit of a nonsense I think anyway.”

It’s bold of Frampton to query his paymaster’s choice of fight, although that honest non-company man approach is what makes him one of the best pundits in the sport.

Describing his move from boxing ring speaking on the mic, the Belfast man said:

“I was doing it the last few years towards the end of my career as a pundit anyway. I was asked to appear on A Question Of Sport a few times which was good,” he added.

“I was worried I was going to get nothing after boxing, but I’ve probably been busier than I expected to be.”

Frampton was on the BBC radio show on Wednesday helping to raise money for Children In Need.

‘The Jackal’ has also launched his own podcast – Carl Frampton – A Different League – interviewing a number of different people in various sporting fields.